Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 221.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Entegris by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

