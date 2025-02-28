Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SunOpta Q1 Earnings

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of SunOpta in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STKL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of STKL opened at $6.32 on Friday. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.75 million, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SunOpta by 139.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

