Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brink’s Q1 Earnings

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Brink’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Brink’s’ current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $92.15 on Friday. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $115.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,125,000 after buying an additional 510,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,941,000 after acquiring an additional 140,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

