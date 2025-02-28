Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Geron Q1 Earnings

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Geron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Geron’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GERN. Scotiabank cut their target price on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

