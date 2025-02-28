Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 28th (ACO.X, ADSK, AGI, AND, BLND, BMO, BYD, CM, DELL, EFN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 28th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $370.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $4.00 to $3.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from C$146.00 to C$160.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$276.00 to C$281.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $158.00 to $150.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.75.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$64.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $148.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$86.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$85.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$93.00 to C$88.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$170.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from C$145.00 to C$140.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$178.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$194.00 to C$189.00.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) was given a C$20.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$71.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$96.00.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$49.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$293.00 to C$295.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$290.00 to C$305.00.

