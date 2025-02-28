Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider Acquires C$66,480.00 in Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,480.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Erdene Resource Development alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 150,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$104,745.00.

On Friday, February 14th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 178,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,215.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 218,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$146,089.10.

On Monday, February 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 400,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,640.00.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ERD opened at C$0.68 on Friday. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.04 and a beta of 1.63.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.