Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 711,314 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 843,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 129,836 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 243,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,586 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.84 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

