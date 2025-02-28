Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 443 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NFTY opened at $52.74 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $52.74 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.7608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

