Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,721 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

