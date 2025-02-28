ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
ESE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,097,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
