ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

ESSA opened at $20.99 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $213.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

