Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.45 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 189,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,284. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.