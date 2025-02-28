ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Declares Dividend of $0.04

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIXL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.74. 6,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

