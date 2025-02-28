Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EB. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eventbrite

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE EB opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.17.

In other Eventbrite news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 617,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,078.85. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,312,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 740,717 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.