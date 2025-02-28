Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050-0.000 EPS.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,818. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 million, a P/E ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.