Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Acquires C$201,052.00 in Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Pyle purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.26 per share, with a total value of C$201,052.00.

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE EIF traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of C$43.08 and a 1-year high of C$59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

