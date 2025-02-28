F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 3,486 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total value of $1,022,025.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIV opened at $290.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $171,127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in F5 by 598.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,944,000 after buying an additional 364,372 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 1,681.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,898,000 after buying an additional 269,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,534 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $59,623,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

