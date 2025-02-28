Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 4,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 33,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average of $114.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $477.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

