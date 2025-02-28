Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Mitchell A. Johnson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,835.24. The trade was a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $203.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.07. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $169.17 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Boston Partners grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,813,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,589.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 334,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 297,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,654,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.