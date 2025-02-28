FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

FBLG has been the subject of several other reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of FBLG stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. FibroBiologics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FibroBiologics by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FibroBiologics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

