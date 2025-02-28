FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
FBLG has been the subject of several other reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FibroBiologics
FibroBiologics Trading Up 4.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FibroBiologics by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FibroBiologics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
FibroBiologics Company Profile
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FibroBiologics
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.