Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up 3.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 257.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

