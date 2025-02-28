Fielder Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,304,000 after purchasing an additional 251,361 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 197.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $234.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.17 and a twelve month high of $236.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.