Fielder Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 145.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 101,674 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

