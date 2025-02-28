Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $202,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.0% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,303.68, for a total transaction of $1,303,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,488,287.36. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,353.46 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,359.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,261.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,207.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

