Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases 917 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,991,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 481.3% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 83,726 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.6% in the third quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 236,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,118,000 after acquiring an additional 421,057 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.9201 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

