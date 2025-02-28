Fielder Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Fielder Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Energy Fuels worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 84,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 40,213 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 215,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,380 shares in the company, valued at $970,387.20. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,820.16. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.