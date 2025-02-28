Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$6.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$10.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

