Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Rating Increased to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $40.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $40.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSZ. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$7.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.46.

FSZ stock opened at C$6.40 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$10.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$692.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

