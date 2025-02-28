FIGS’s (FIGS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIGS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. FIGS has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $946.86 million, a P/E ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.22.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $160,055.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,157.16. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

