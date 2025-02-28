Financial Security Advisor Inc. Invests $229,000 in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,220 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Archrock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.52%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

