Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Director Mike Andrade Acquires 4,000 Shares

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Mike Andrade acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,320.00.

Firan Technology Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FTG stock opened at C$7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$186.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.04. Firan Technology Group Co. has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$8.92.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

About Firan Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.