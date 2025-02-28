Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Director Mike Andrade Acquires 4,000 Shares

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Mike Andrade acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,320.00.
Firan Technology Group Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of FTG stock opened at C$7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$186.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.04. Firan Technology Group Co. has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$8.92.
About Firan Technology Group
