First American Bank Acquires 1,673 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First American Bank boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 206.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,285.15. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,102.34. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

CMS opened at $72.43 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

