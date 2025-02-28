First American Bank Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.5% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

