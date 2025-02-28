First American Bank Increases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. First American Bank owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

