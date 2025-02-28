First American Bank Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $234.80 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $236.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.65. The company has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

