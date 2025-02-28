First American Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $344.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.72 and a 200-day moving average of $380.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $279.00 and a twelve month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

