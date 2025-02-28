First American Bank Purchases 281 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First American Bank raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,048,000 after acquiring an additional 402,211 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,119,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $173.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

