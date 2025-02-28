First American Bank Purchases Shares of 254 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $963.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $946.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $828.40. The company has a market cap of $411.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $290,016,164 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

