First Command Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,778,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 262,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 52,048 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 116,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,453,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT opened at $23.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

