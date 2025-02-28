First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after buying an additional 3,371,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 433.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,838,000 after buying an additional 3,225,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after buying an additional 747,390 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9,471.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 747,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 739,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,610,000 after buying an additional 642,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 221.99%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.