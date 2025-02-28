First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

