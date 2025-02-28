First Command Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,871,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $885,877,000 after buying an additional 2,477,977 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after purchasing an additional 592,391 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,581,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,816,000 after purchasing an additional 612,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 11.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,743,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after purchasing an additional 678,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. This trade represents a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,641. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

HP Trading Down 2.0 %

HPQ stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

