First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,774 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

