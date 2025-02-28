First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in DocuSign by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,604,000 after acquiring an additional 120,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in DocuSign by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,277,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,398,000 after purchasing an additional 112,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,659,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,030,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $1,446,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,952.64. This trade represents a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,773 shares of company stock worth $66,727,926 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $81.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

