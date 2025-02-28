First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $58,000 in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HYGW stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

