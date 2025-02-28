First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,150 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 359.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

