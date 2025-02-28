First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.01 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

