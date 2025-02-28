First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 12,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 2,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

