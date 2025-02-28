First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNRN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,158. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.