First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

